Those hoping to adopt kids orphaned by Wayanad landslides may not have their wish granted

Those hoping to adopt children orphaned by the Wayanad landslides may not have their wish granted. After registering with the government agencies handling the adoption process, they will have to wait.

Even then, they will not be able to choose children from Wayanad and will have to pick a baby who comes up for adoption when their turn arrives.

Currently, there are 1,904 registered parents and 116 babies who are Legally Free for Adoption on the list maintained by the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), Kerala.

114 adoptions in 2023

Last year, 114 children were given for adoption in the State, which included 99 in-country and 15 inter-country adoptions.

A few persons had contacted various agencies expressing their willingness to adopt children rendered orphans by the landslides. Currently, it is estimated that the landslides have robbed five children of their parents.

B.C. Sameer, a native of Padanna, Kasaragod, has expressed his willingness to adopt a girl child. “We have two boys and want to adopt a girl. My wife and I are hoping to adopt a girl aged five or six years. I have registered myself with CARA after being told to follow the legal procedures,” Mr. Sameer, working in Kuwait, told The Hindu.

Many requests

Those at the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Wayanad, and the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) too have received a few similar requests.

“The children in Wayanad are in the care of their immediate relatives at the relief camp set up by the government,” said Jose Kandathil, chairperson of the CWC.

One young girl, who was injured in the calamity, is undergoing treatment at a hospital. “The committee is overseeing the wellness of the children,” he said.

Karthika Anna Thomas, DCPO, said two persons have come forward to sponsor the children. The children who are being cared for by their immediate relatives and who wish to remain with them will be given in kinship foster care to their relatives.

Monthly payment

“The State government will also offer them a monthly payment of ₹2,000 till the child turns major. All these processes involve legal procedures,” said Ms. Thomas.

“Relatives too can adopt the orphaned children. Before giving children up for adoption, the State will carry out home studies to assess the eligibility of parents to ensure that the children are provided with the required safe environment,” said an official of the Department of Woman and Child Development, Kerala.

“Kaliyidam (play areas) have been set up for the children in the 12 camps in Wayanad and provided toys and playthings to keep them engaged. The physical as well as the mental health of the children are regularly monitored,” said Ms. Thomas.