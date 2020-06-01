Those entering Kerala need to inform govt. in advance

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday reiterated that persons who wanted to enter Kerala should inform the State government in advance by registering their identity particulars and itinerary and other requisite details at the online portal managed by the Department of Non-Resident Keralite Affairs.

Mr. Vijayan’s statement at his daily COVID-19 news briefing appeared to be in variance with the Centre’s decision to allow the unrestricted interstate and intrastate movement of people from June 8.

Mr. Vijayan ruled out any conflict with the Centre. The Union government had accorded States the authority to tighten relaxations based on their assessment of the pandemic situation. The rider to the agreement was that States should not loosen restrictions imposed by the Centre.

He said the unaudited entry of persons would undermine “the trace, quarantine, test, isolate and treat” COVID-19 containment strategy of the State.

Short visits

Those arriving in Kerala for short visits, such as business trips, could stay in the State for up to seven days without going in mandatory quarantine. However, they have to produce their return ticket and specify when they would leave the State. Such guests should also register at the NorKA portal with valid identity proof and other particulars.

Mr. Vijayan allowed public transport services between adjoining districts. Bus owners could operate services with seats filled so that they need charge passengers only the routine fare.

If air and rail passengers could travel seated abreast of each other, then why deny bus passengers the same freedom. However, passengers should wear masks and bus owners should insist that the crew keep filled hand sanitisers near the bus door.

A maximum of four persons, including the driver, could travel in cars. Autorickshaws can ferry a maximum of two passengers at a time.

The government would place containment zones “under curfew”. It would severely curtail the movement of people and vehicles in such epidemic hotspots. Citizens in such localities should remain indoors and venture only for medical emergencies or in the event of the death of a close relative. However, they have to get the prior clearance of the local Station House Officer in writing.