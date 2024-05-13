‘Those denying justice to Malabar have no moral right to blame Centre’

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) secretary K.P. Noushad Ali said here on Monday that those who denied justice to the youth in Malabar districts had no moral right to blame the Union government for neglecting the State.

Mr. Ali said thousands of students who passed SSLC examinations this year were being denied an opportunity for higher education “just because they were born in Malabar. This is a gross social injustice,” he said.

Mr. Ali pointed out that 80% of the open school students in higher secondary were from Malabar. The studies of many of them were being stopped midway, he said.

“Sanctioning additional seats in the existing higher secondary batches is like burying one’s head in sand. The Left Democratic Front government should be ready to fulfil its election promises by sanctioning new higher secondary batches,” he said.

Mr. Ali reminded Education Minister V. Sivankutty that Malabar was known for its age-old means of struggle, including tax non-payment.

