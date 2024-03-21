March 21, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Despite a month having passed since the State government settled the matter, the controversy surrounding an assistant vicar in Poonjar being struck by a speeding car while on the church premises continues to dominate the region’s political discourse.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, T.M. Thomas Isaac, Left Democratic Front candidate for the Pathanamathitta Lok Sabha constituency, noted that the incident had left several members of the Muslim community disheartened.

“A key factor behind the LDF’s resounding victory in Poonjar in the 2021 Assembly polls is the support extended by the Muslim community to the Left against P.C. George. The community is also in agreement and extends a lot of support to the positions adopted by the Left parties on issues like the Citizenship Act, the NIA Act, and the new temple at the Babri Masjid site. These unfortunate events occurred amidst these circumstances,” wrote Dr. Isaac.

As per the post, community members conveyed their displeasure to the LDF over some of the recent developments while attending an anti-CAA protests organised by the mahallu committees in Erattupetta last Friday.

The first incident pertained to a now-withdrawn police report on the local legislator’s proposal to transfer a property under the Kerala Police for establishing a mini civil station.

“Naturally, the department was reluctant to hand over its land. But the reason given for it prompted objections. Because terrorist activities were taking place in the area, the police needed space to expand the station!” noted Dr. Isaac. Although this comment in the report was later withdrawn, it left many in the community feeling disheartened, he added.

The second incident over which the Muslim community expressed displeasure was the developments that followed the knocking down of the vicar. “The investigation is nearing completion and the chargesheet is soon to be submitted. However, the case of attempted murder invoked against the schoolchildren has caused grief not only to their parents but also to the entire community,” noted Dr. Isaac.

“The mahallu officials openly voiced their concerns. Their demand was that the government should correct these mistakes,’‘ he added.

