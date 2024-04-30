ADVERTISEMENT

Thomas Isaac masala bond case: Kerala High Court adjourns hearing on ED’s appeal to May 20

April 30, 2024 05:30 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST - KOCHI

Appeal filed by ED against single-judge interim order directing it not to summon Thomas Isaac as part of probe

The Hindu Bureau

Former Kerala Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac (file) | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on April 30 adjourned to May 20 hearing on an appeal filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against a single-judge interim order directing it not to summon former Kerala Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac as part of its investigation in a case relating to Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violations in the floating of masala bonds by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

The single judge had passed the order when a petition by Dr. Isaac challenging the summons issued by the ED came up on April 9.

Probe into masala bond delayed due to non-cooperation of Thomas Isaac, ED tells HC

The court had pointed out that the petitioner was standing as candidate in the Pathanamthitta constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It was not proper to disturb a candidate who was contesting an election by summoning him during the election days, it said.

