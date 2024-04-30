Thomas Isaac masala bond case: Kerala High Court adjourns hearing on ED’s appeal to May 20

April 30, 2024 05:30 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on April 30 adjourned to May 20 hearing on an appeal filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against a single-judge interim order directing it not to summon former Kerala Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac as part of its investigation in a case relating to Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violations in the floating of masala bonds by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

The single judge had passed the order when a petition by Dr. Isaac challenging the summons issued by the ED came up on April 9.

The court had pointed out that the petitioner was standing as candidate in the Pathanamthitta constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It was not proper to disturb a candidate who was contesting an election by summoning him during the election days, it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.