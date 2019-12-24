Thomas Chandy laid to rest with State honours

Former Transport Minister and Kuttanad MLA Thomas Chandy, who passed away last week, was laid to rest with State honours at Chennamkary in Kuttanad on Tuesday.

People from all walks of life, including political party leaders, paid homage to the departed leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The body was kept at his house at Chennamkary before being taken to St. Paul’s Mar Thoma Church, Chennamkary for funeral services around 1 p.m.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan; Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan; Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac; Education Minister C. Raveendranath; Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran; Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran; Ports Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran; Food and Civil Supplies Minister P. Thilothaman; Water Resources Minister K. Krishna Kutty; Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar; MPs A.M. Ariff, Kodikunnil Suresh, Thomas Chazhikadan and Binoy Viswam; MLAs Saji Cherian, U. Pratibha, Mathew T. Thomas, P.J. Joseph, Mani C. Kappan, C.F. Thomas and Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan were among those who paid their last respects.

The funeral service was led by Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan. The body was buried at the cemetery of St. Paul’s Mar Thoma Church. Chandy, 72, who was battling cancer for some time, breathed his last on Friday at his house in Ernakulam.

A prominent businessman, Chandy represented Kuttanad seat in the Assembly three times in a row. He held the Transport portfolio in the LDF government for a few months in 2017 before being forced to resign following allegations of land grab and lake reclamation for a resort promoted by a company in which he was a director. In 2018, he became the president of the State unit of the NCP, the position that he held till his death.