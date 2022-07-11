Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil is Kerala topper in JEE (main)

July 11, 2022 19:40 IST

A resident of capital, he plans to pursue Computer Science in an IIT

Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil, the top rank holder from Kerala in the JEE (main) examination, is jubilant at his hard work for the past two years paying off.

A student of Vishwa Prakash Central School at Thirumala in the capital, he scored 99.99 in the JEE examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

He has already secured admission to the Chennai Mathematical Institute and also cleared the entrance examination to the Indian Statistical Institute. However, he has chosen to pursue Computer Science in one of the Indian Institute of Technologies (IITs).

“Over the past two years, I have studied in two coaching institutes, and have completed the assignments and worksheets daily. I used to try out at least 50 questions from each subject daily. All of these have helped in the preparation,” says Thomas.

A resident of Kesavadasapuram in the capital, he is the son of Biju C. Thomas, Engineer at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), and Reenie Rajan, Assistant Professor at Government Women’s College. He spends his leisure time playing chess and football.

The JEE (Main) for BE/BTech was conducted by the National Testing Agency last month. A total number of 8,72,432 candidates had registered for the examination.