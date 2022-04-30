Tholkilla Njan to be released on Monday

It is the autobiography of retired IAS officer Teeka Ram Meena

Tholkilla Njan, the autobiography of retired IAS officer Teeka Ram Meena which is scheduled to hit the stands on Monday recounts many of the eventful moments the 1988 batch officer experienced in his long career.

The autobiography, as narrated to M. K. Ramadas, is brought out by DC Books and will be released by Shashi Tharoor, MP, at the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club. A former Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala), Mr. Meena had retired in the rank of Additional Chief Secretary earlier this year.

'Tholkilla Njan' covers the 1988 batch IAS officer's early days in Rajasthan and is also partly a 'service story,' recounting his life as a bureaucrat in Kerala. The latter section recalls his experiences, often eventful, some unpleasant, with the political leaders of his time.

Among other things, the book mentions an episode where Mr. Meena, who was Director of Civil Supplies, locked horns with the then Food and Civil Supplies Minister T. H. Musthafa over alleged diversion of PDS wheat. Apparently, the uncompromising stand taken by Mr. Meena did not go down well with the Minister. K. Karunakaran was Chief Minister at the time. As District Collector, Thrissur, Mr. Meena had a run-in with politicians owing to his action against spurious-toddy rackets.

Mr. Meena describes Malayalam as a language close to his heart.

Years ago, Malayalam did pose stiff challenges to the young IAS officer from Sawai Madhopur district, Rajasthan, when he was posted to Kerala. But that he has chosen to bring out his own story in Malayalam reveals his affection for the language.

Mr. Meena's first posting was as Assistant Collector, Kollam, and his second, as Subcollector, Malappuram. Perhaps, Keralites will best remember him for his eventful stint as the Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala.

Cleared by the State government some months ago, Tholkilla Njan will be released by Mr. Tharoor at 11 a.m. on Monday. Former Chief Secretary K. Jayakumar will receive the first copy. Writer George Onakkoor will introduce the book.