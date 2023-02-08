ADVERTISEMENT

Thodupuzha forest range officer arrested for accepting bribe

February 08, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) arrested the range forest officer of the Thodupuzha forest range in Idukki for receiving a bribe of ₹10,00,00 from a local person on Wednesday.

The arrested official was identified as Libin John, 38. According to Idukki VACB Deputy Superintendent Shaju Jose, the Thodupuzha police recovered a deer horn from the home of a man here during Operation ‘Kubera’ (the police drive against private money lenders).

The horn was handed over to the forest officials, and a case was registered under the Thodupuzha range forest office. The range officer, however, offered to cover up the case for which he sought a bribe of ₹1 lakh and some liquor from the accused.

The man agreed to give the range officer a bottle of liquor, but urged the official to reduce the bribe amount. When the range officer refused to budge, the man approached the VACB office.

The range officer was then arrested by the VACB officials when the bribe transaction was being made at the quarters of the forest range office at Muttom on Wednesday evening.

The arrested forest official will be produced before the Muvattupuzha vigilance court on Thursday.

