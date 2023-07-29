This year’s IDSFFK to pay tributes to Navroze Contractor, Milan Kundera, Artist Namboothiri, etc.

July 29, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The 15th edition of the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) will pay tribute to Navroze Contractor, Milan Kundera, K.P. Sasi, Artist Namboothiri, Chandita Mukherjee, and Vivan Sundaram, all of whom passed away in the past year.

Navroze Contractor was a well-known cinematographer, recognised for his work in documentary and feature films such as Mani Kaul’s 1973 film Duvidha. His works Hun Hunshi Hunshilal, directed by Sanjiv Shah in 1992, and Something Like War will be screened at the 15th edition of IDSFFK.

The documentary about the Czech-French novelist Milan Kundera, titled From the Joke to Insignificance, directed by Milos Smidmajer, explores all of Kundera’s works and their themes.

Five documentaries by national award-winning director K.P. Sasi will also be screened at IDSFFK: Resisting Coastal Invasion, Tsunami Rehabilitation: An Unfinished Business, A Climate Call from the Coast, The Source of Life for Sale, and Fabricated, are the selected films.

Neru Vara, a documentary directed by Shaji N. Karun, about artist Namboothiri will be screened during the festival. Four films by national award-winning documentary filmmaker Chandita Mukherjee, Totanama, Displacement and Resilience, Another Way of Learning, and Bahut Khoob Hai, will be showcased under the homage category.

The contemporary artist Vivan Sundaram’s nine films—Structures of Memory, Tracking, The Brief Ascension of Marian Husain, Turning, Barefoot with Husain, Gagawaka, Floatage, Wigwam Tune, and To Draw a Line—are also set to be screened during the festival.

