This village churns out govt. employees and doctors in droves

Last month (October 2019), 12 women who did physical training together at the Kavungal Devaswom ground in Mannancherry grama panchayat got selected to the Railway Protection Force (RPF). A majority of them are from a small village called Kavungal, situated on the borders of Mannancherry and Muhamma panchayats in Alappuzha.

Their entry into the RPF was just another feather in the cap for Kavungal, whose people have long developed a desire to enter government service, become medical practitioners, and engineers. At present, there are 700 people from the village who are employed in various government departments, among whom are gazetted officers, police personnel, Fire and Rescue Services personnel and so on. There are also 56 doctors/medical students, making it a ‘government employees’/doctors’ village”.

The residents attribute their success to hard work, the library at Kavungal, and, above all, the practice of preparing for examinations, especially for Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) tests, as groups.

According to retired government employees, the idea of ‘combined study’ first took root among the youngsters of the village in the 1980s. “I joined government service in 1967. It was an underdeveloped place and getting into the government service means job security and permanent income. By the early 80s, people in the village started to take government jobs more seriously and youngsters formed groups to prepare for PSC exams,” says V.P. Purushothaman, writer and a resident of Kavungal.

Two centres

In a room at the Kavungal library, a group of youngsters are preparing for PSC exams. For them, the library and the coaching classes offered there act as a springboard for securing a government job and a better future.

Apart from providing PSC coaching in two different centres, there are also facilities in the village to provide physical training to job aspirants.

The high number of people from Kavungal getting into government services even prompted the PSC to conduct a probe several years ago.

The PSC found hardly any evidence of malpractice and it acknowledged the sheer will and hard work of youngsters of the village.

“Those who got government jobs in the early days mentored youngsters and showed the way. That practice is still continuing. We had earlier set a goal for ourselves to have at least one government employee from a house. Today, there are houses with three or more government employees,” said Joshy M.S., an official with the Department of Cooperation.