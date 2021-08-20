This social service group from Kerala is selling vegetables to buy an ICU ambulance this Onam

Team Prahladaa, consisting mostly of youngsters and students, has opened an Onam vegetable market at Thuravoor, with the entire proceeds going towards purchasing an ambulance

They are steadfast in their determination to buy an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ambulance for public use. After conducting a ‘cake challenge’ in connection with Christmas last year, Team Prahladaa, under the aegis of Thuravoor-based Prahladaa Social Service Trust, is back again this Onam to raise money for the cause.

“Like the cake challenge, we are selling vegetables this Onam with the single purpose of raising money for the ambulance. The initiative has been receiving good response. Besides opening the temporary veggie store, we are conducting home delivery within a 5-km radius without additional charges,” says Bharath Jagadeesh, secretary, Prahladaa Social Service Trust.

According to the members, though a lot of ambulances are available in the area, none has critical care facilities. The decision to buy an ICU ambulance was taken after a couple of people lost their lives last year that could have been saved if an ambulance with such facilities was available.

‘Ambulance challenge’

The Trust launched the 'Ambulance challenge' in July 2020 by urging people to donate ₹150 or more for the cause. They need to raise about ₹30 lakh in total to purchase the vehicle.

“We have so far raised ₹4,30,131, including ₹3,85,453 through donations, and ₹44,678 from the cake challenge. All the details are available on our website. Selling vegetables is a continuation of the previous challenges,” says Mr. Jagadeesh.

The Trust, which opened the Onam market on August 12, plans to run it till August 23. On average, they are selling 200 kg of vegetables a day. With most of its members being employed, they take turns to run the shop and doorstep delivery.

While the cake challenge and selling vegetables are helping them raise a few bucks, it will not be enough to meet the target and they are looking at securing CSR funds as well.

The cake challenge was conducted in December by setting up a temporary cake sales counter by the side of National Highway 66 opposite the Thuravoor taluk hospital.