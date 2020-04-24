This schoolteacher has bowled the internet over

A routine game of backyard cricket from Mezhathur near Pattambi in Palakkad district has gone viral on social media, propelling Bindu Ozhukil, a 50-something high school Sanskrit teacher, into an internet star.

Her husband Raman Namboodiri, a 58-year-old ex-serviceman, was having a game of cricket with their two college-going sons on Wednesday evening, when Ms. Ozhukil walked in to roll her arm over, sending down a few decent deliveries at her husband.

Her husband and sons were mighty impressed by her hitherto unknown skill and her younger son Navaneeth Krishnan shot a video of his mother’s bowling. Overwhelmed by a wave of childhood memories when she used to play the game with her cousins at her ancestral home at Nelluvai near Wadakkanchery in Thrissur, Ms. Ozhukil posted the video on Facebook the next day without having the faintest idea of what would be in store.

“We still don’t know how that video, which was shot just for fun, has gone viral. As our sons keep on saying, it seems to have completely gone out of our hands. We have been flooded with calls from our friends and relatives since then and it is now heard that it has been noted even by some cricket officials,” said Mr. Namboodiri.

For, in their 27-year-old married life, he had not known of his wife’s cricketing skills though she used to watch the game. Though Mr. Namboodiri and sons have been playing cricket to overcome lockdown blues, Ms. Ozhukil never joined them till that session that has gone viral. Now that her cricketing skills have been revealed, she has been invited to be more active in their daily session of cricket.