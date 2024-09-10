This Onam, Kudumbashree to double the number of fairs in Kerala’s Ernakulam

Kudumbashree Mission will run double the number of Onam fairs across rural and urban local bodies in Ernakulam district in Kerala during this festival season compared to the previous years as part of market intervention initiatives to rein in prices of essential commodities.

ADVERTISEMENT

As such, two fairs each will be operated across all 82 grama panchayats while the urban local bodies, including 13 municipalities and Kochi Corporation, will get three or more fairs depending on the demand and the availability of space. Thus, around 205 Onam fairs will be operated at the level of 102 Community Development Societies across the district, the majority of which have turned operational on Monday and will last till Thiruvonam day.

The district-level fair being organised at the Collectorate grounds was set to be inaugurated by District Collector N.S.K. Umesh on Tuesday. It will last till the eve of Thiruvonam. “Kudumbashree Onam fairs reaped in ₹82 crore last year. We are confident of exceeding that this time,” said T.M. Rajeena, district coordinator of Kudumbashree Mission, Ernakulam.

ADVERTISEMENT

This time around, Kudumbashree has grown marigold across 40 acres through its Joint Liability Groups eyeing the soaring demand for flowers during the Onam season. Though they have been engaged in flower farming for quite some years, it was gathered pace over the last three years.

“We have managed to break into the monopoly of neighbouring States in the flower market to a certain extent. At this pace and intensity, we would be able to turn self-reliant in another couple of years. Our flowers have been much in demand ever since Onam celebrations started in educational institutions and offices with Pookalam contests. Both the flower farming named ‘Nirapolima’ and vegetable farming named ‘Onamkani’ was undertaken well in advance to time their harvest during Onam,” said Ms. Rajeena.

Apart from showcasing products of Kudumbashree’s micro enterprises, the Onam fairs will also market products of Activity Groups, which are activated during festivals.

Another highlight of Kudumbashree’s Onam fairs this year has been the branding of its ‘sharkaravaratti’ and chips as ‘Fresh Bites’, which would also be available at the fairs that will be operational between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.