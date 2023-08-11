This Onam, farmers turn to marigold farming for promising returns

August 11, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - KOLLAM

In 2022, Biju’s farm in Kottarakara had a single row of marigold covering the perimeter. Planted as a trap crop, its sole purpose was to protect the vegetables from pests and the farmer had been employing the strategy for years. But this year marigold is the main crop, filling a large portion of his farm with ready-to-harvest orange and yellow flowers.

Started on an experimental basis last year, marigold farming has now spread to many parts of the district with farmers, Kudumbashree units and local bodies opting for it instead of regular Onam crops. “I have used a high-yielding variety and it’s for the first time I am cultivating marigold. Last year, the price touched ₹300 per kg during Onam and that gives us a better profit compared to usual picks like okra. Also, we can cultivate it below pandal based vegetables,” says the farmer.

Ideal variety

Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Sadanandapuram, had been conducting on-farm trials during the last couple of years, trying out different varieties of the flower. From a couple of options developed by Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa Bahar, a variety that yields yellow flowers, was found to be ideal.

Targeting the Onam market, a lot of farmers and groups in the district had ditched traditional crops for marigold cultivation in large areas. “We had prepared separate calendars for Onam and Christmas-Sabarimala seasons scheduling everything from land preparation to harvest for the farmers. Trials began in 2020-21 and the most floriferous variety was identified. But this year, the demand for seeds from the district was too high and some had to go for other hybrids. Apart from individual farmers, many local bodies are also now coming forward to promote the commercial cultivation of marigold,” says Dr. V. Saroj Kumar, assistant professor, Horticulture, KVK.

While marigold is a preferred crop in many urban pockets this year, a lot of farmers and Kudumbashree units from Anchal, Kummil, Chithara, Pathanapuram and Kunnathur are also cultivating the flower. “We were not sure about the size of flowers. But the plants have yielded really big flowers and I think getting the right variety is very important. In our farm around 20 to 25 flowers weigh a kg,” says Anila, a Kudumbashree member from Bharathipuram. While the price is expected to dip after Onam, there will be a sustained demand for the flower from temples and event planners. “At present, they are depending on flowers from Tamil Nadu. This can be profitable only if the vendors are willing to place large-scale orders with local farmers,” she adds.

