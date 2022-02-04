This Kerala man is brewing success with a beverage start-up

ALAPPUZHA

04 February 2022 19:56 IST

Alappuzha-based Faisal Yousaf’s pop-up cart The Chai Wallah has over 50 franchise outlets and counting

From being a high-school dropout to brewing a success story as a chaiwallah (tea seller), the story of Faisal Yousaf from Alappuzha and his tea start-up perhaps sounds nothing short of a fairy tale.

The Chai Wallah, a pop-up beverage cart near Alappuzha lighthouse, which Mr. Yousaf founded at the fag end of 2018 serves around 50 varieties of freshly brewed natural artisanal tea. In just over three years, the brand has grown from the quaint little coastal town to having 50-plus franchise outlets in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The Chai Wallah is set to open its first branch abroad, in Dubai in the coming days.

The Chai Wallah, Mr. Yousaf says, is an outcome of his passion for tea. He started the pop-up cart after his return from the United Kingdom where he had worked in a coffee-importing company for seven years.

“Failing to clear Class 12 to starting The Chai Wallah and expanding it, my journey has been beautiful. But, there was a time when I had to search for a job, moving from one place to another. After abandoning my studies, I tried a few jobs before moving to Mumbai as an estate agent. From there, I went to Dubai. I again went abroad, this time to Europe, with the help of my friends. It was a turning point as I found my calling in tea during my stint there,” says Mr. Yousaf.

After returning from the U.K., Mr. Yousaf’s plan was to sell tea blends online, only to shelve the idea due to the cost involved. “Despite my job in a coffee company, I always like tea. While in the U.K., I started experimenting with new tea recipes and developed a passion for it. I also did a few courses on the hot beverages industry, which turned out to be handy,” says the tricenarian.

From the traditional tea to pudina chai, holy basil chai, paan chai, dirty chai, saffron chai, kadak chai, the chai wallah blend, iced masala chai latte and so on, The Chai Wallah outlets have teas to cater to all kinds of tastes. It also offers a range of snacks and juices. He also exports blended teas to Europe and to select customers based on demand.

He plans to make his venture pan-India by opening 1,000 outlets in five years. Branches are also planned in Oman, Qatar, Bahrain and the UAE.

“My aim is to revolutionise the street tea experience in our country, offering the beverage at affordable prices with a focus on hygiene and quality,” says Mr. Yousaf.