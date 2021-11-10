Kerala

This is not circus or cinema, says HC

This is a court, not a circus or cinema, a Kerala High Court judge said on Wednesday after one of the attendees of the virtual proceedings was seen on camera without a shirt.

“What is this? What is going on? This is a court, not a circus or a cinema,” Justice Devan Ramachandran said.

The remark from the judge came after he noticed one of the attendees of the virtual proceedings in his court not wearing a shirt.

Despite the faux pas being pointed out twice, the individual concerned was slow to act which prompted Justice Ramachandran to say he will remove such persons from the proceedings.

“I will be forced to remove people (from virtual hearing), if they show up for hearing like this,” he warned.

The individual concerned, thereafter, logged out.

The High Court has been holding virtual proceedings since the COVID-19 outbreak last year.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 10, 2021 6:59:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/this-is-not-circus-or-cinema-says-hc/article37421014.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY