This biennale is devoted to tribal art forms

Nestled in the forest fringes of the Western Ghats, the tribal hamlet of Murikkumvayal, near Mundakkayam, Kottayam, is all set to come alive with the pulsating beats of tribal music over the next two days.

The International Tribal Biennale, a two-day event showcasing 27 tribal art performances, will be held in the village on Friday and Saturday. The event is being organised as part of the 18th anniversary celebrations of the Malayaraya Maha Sabha, a collective of the Malayaraya tribes residing in and around the Sabarimala forests.

Australian, U.S. art forms

More than 300 young artists, trained in various art forms, including dance forms of the Australian Aborigines, Lakota tribes in the U.S., and various African tribes, will perform in the event. The programme will commence with the staging of Aivarkali, a traditional art form of the Malayaraya tribe.

According to P.K. Sajeev, the secretary of the organisation, the event aims to preserve, document, and promote the cultural heritage of tribal groups across the world. He explained that Aivarkali, for instance, documents the history of the Malayaraya tribe, its connection with the Sabarimala temple, and its association with the mythical characters of the Mahabharata. The ritualistic performance has been on the decline over the last few decades.

Other features

The event will also host a photo exhibition showcasing the cultural and traditional traits of various tribal groups, handicraft displays, book exhibition, traditional medicine stalls, and display of organic vegetables and fruit.

The biennale organisers said that its second edition would feature performances by tribal artist groups from abroad too.