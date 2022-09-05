Thiruvonathoni sets sail

Staff Reporter KOTTAYAM
September 05, 2022 19:13 IST

M.R. Raveendrababu Bhattathiri, the eldest member of the Mangattu Illam in Kumaranallur, Kottayam, sets sail to the Sree Parthasarathy temple at Aranmula on Monday. | Photo Credit: VISHNU PRATHAP

Keeping alive an old age tradition, M.R. Raveendrababu Bhattathiri, the eldest member of the Mangattu Illam in Kumaranallur, Kottayam, here on Monday set sail to the Sreeparthasarathy Temple at Aranmula on the banks of the Pampa river.

The Churulan Vallam carrying Mr.Bhattathiri and the oarsmen, which began its journey by 12 noon, was slated to reach Kattoor on the third day. During the voyage, the boat will traverse the rivers of Meenachil, Manimala, and Pampa through Kidangara, near Changanassery, and Thiruvalla to reach the Mahavishnu temple near Cherukol.

From there, accompanied by representatives of 18 families, he will embark on the Thiruvonathoni carrying provisions for the sadya on Onam day at the Aranmula temple

Legend has it that the deity at the temple made one of the elders of the Kattoor Madhom (in Pathanamthitta) to be his host for every Onam owing to his devoutness. Since then, it has been the privilege of the eldest of the Bhattathiris at the Mangattu Illam to host the ‘Onasadya' for the deity.

