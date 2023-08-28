Thiruvonathoni sets sail to Aranmula

August 28, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

Thiruvonathoni, the temple vessel carrying provisions for the Onam feast to be held at the Sree Parthasarathy temple in Aranmula on Tuesday, set off from the Maha Vishnu temple ghats on the Pampa at Kattoor on Monday evening.

Led by M.R. Raveendra Babu Bhattathiri - the eldest member of the Mangattu Illam in Kumaranallur, the vessel began its journey from Kattoor by 6.30 p.m. As is being the custom, the provisions for the feast were offered by the 18 Nair families in the village.

Enroute the voyage, it was given reception at Ayroor and Vechoor Mana at Melukara. The Thiruvonathoni will reach the Aranmula Parthasarathy Temple ghats by Tuesday morning. The feast will be prepared at the temple kitchen and served to the devotees at the temple dining hall.

Legend has it that the deity at the temple made one of the elders of the Kattoor Madhom (in Pathanamthitta) to be his host for every Onam owing to his devoutness. Since then, it has been the privilege of the eldest of the Bhattathiris at the Mangattu Illam to host the ‘Onasadya’ for the deity.