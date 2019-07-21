Kerala

Thiruvonam lottery offers ₹12 cr. prize

more-in

Highest-ever prize money of Kerala lottery

The Kerala State Lottery Department has launched Thiruvonam bumper lottery with the highest-ever prize money of ₹12 crore.

The State-level inauguration of ticket sale was held at the Collectorate hall here on Sunday.

Education Minister C. Ravindranath launched the ticket and Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar inaugurated the first sale.

Mayor Ajitha Vijayan received the first ticket. The draw will be held on September 19. The ticket price is ₹300.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 1, 2020 8:20:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/thiruvonam-lottery-offers-12-cr-prize/article28629032.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY