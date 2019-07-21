Thiruvonam lottery offers ₹12 cr. prize

The Kerala State Lottery Department has launched Thiruvonam bumper lottery with the highest-ever prize money of ₹12 crore.

The State-level inauguration of ticket sale was held at the Collectorate hall here on Sunday.

Education Minister C. Ravindranath launched the ticket and Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar inaugurated the first sale.

Mayor Ajitha Vijayan received the first ticket. The draw will be held on September 19. The ticket price is ₹300.