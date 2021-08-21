Thiruvonam celebrated at Sabarimala and Aranmula

The temple chief priest (Thantri) Kandararu Mahesh Mohanararu led performance of the various special pujas that marked the auspicious day

The COVID-19 induced restrictions notwithstanding, Thiruvonam was celebrated with religious fervour at Sabarimala on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

The temple chief priest (Thantri) Kandararu Mahesh Mohanararu performed special pujas that marked the auspicious day. The sumptuous onasadya (feast) for the devotees, which will start with the Thantri serving the dishes in a banana leaf to the presiding deity, is slated to begin by 11 a.m after the ‘utchapuja’.

Only those producing COVID- 19 negative certificates after undergoing the RT-PCR test within 48 hours or those completed two shots of vaccine are being permitted entry to the temple. The temple will close down after the Onam celebrations on August 23 and will reopen for the monthly pujas on September 16.

'Thiruvonathoni' in Aranmula

In Aranmula, the Thiruvonathoni that carried the provisions for the Onam feast reached the Sree Parthasarathy temple in the morning. Led by Raveendra Babu Bhattathiri, the eldest member of the Mangattu Illam in Kumaranallur, the vessel had begun its journey from Kattoor by 6.30 p.m on Saturday.

In its 10-hour long voyage, the Thiruvonathoni was also accompanied by three Palliyodams, each carrying 40 persons on board. On its arrival at Aranmula, they were accorded a grand reception by representatives of of the Travancore Devaswom Board and office bearers of the Palliyoda Seva Sangam.

The festivities at the temple began with Mr. Bhattathiri handing over the light to the eternal lamp at the temple. This followed preparations of the feast at the temple kitchen, which will be served to the devotees at the temple dining hall.

In view of the COVID-19 regulations, the number of people attending the procession and the rituals at Aranmula have been strictly regulated.