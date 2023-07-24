ADVERTISEMENT

Thiruvonam bumper lottery with ₹25 crore as first prize released

July 24, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The second prize carries ₹20 crore, which will be divided equally among 20 winners. The third prize promises ₹50 lakh each to 20 winners.

The Hindu Bureau

Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal releasing the Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday:

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal on Monday unveiled the 2023 Thiruvonam bumper lottery which carries a first prize of ₹25 crore. The State Lotteries department, which operates the lottery, has kept the first prize the same as that of last year. But the second and third prizes have been revamped to make the lottery more attractive to buyers. The second prize carries ₹20 crore, which will be divided equally (₹1 crore each) among 20 winners. The third prize promises ₹50 lakh each to 20 winners.

The department has also increased the total number of prizes this year. The number has been enhanced from 3,97,911 last year to 5,34,670. The fourth prize is ₹5 lakh each to 10 winners, and the fifth prize, ₹2 lakh each to 10 winners.

Ticket price is ₹500

The lottery ticket is priced at ₹500, the same as last year. The tickets will be on sale from July 26. The draw will be held on September 20.

The department had raised the first prize to ₹25 crore last year. The 2022 edition had set a record in terms of sales. Of the 67.50 lakh tickets printed, 66.55 lakh tickets were sold. The department can print up to 90 lakh tickets.

The 2022 edition of the Thiruvonam bumper had also been in the news after the winner, Anoop B., a resident of Sreevaraham, Thiruvananthapuram, was pestered by people, many of them strangers, seeking his help.

Training for winners

In the past one year, the Lotteries department had introduced a training session to help the winners manage their winnings wisely. Recently, the department had also unveiled a new mascot, a green grasshopper, as part of its marketing strategy.

Transport Minister Antony Raju presided. P.P. Kunhikrishnan, who won the best character actor (male) at the Kerala State Film Awards, was honoured at the function. State Lotteries director Abraham Renn and department officials were present.

