Thiruvonam bumper lottery sales begin in Kerala

July 27, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

State Lotteries department distributes 4.42 lakh tickets to lottery agents across State on first day of sales

The Hindu Bureau

The 2023 edition of the Thiruvonam bumper lottery appears to have evoked a bumper response.

The State Lotteries department distributed approximately 4.42 lakh tickets to lottery agents across the State on Thursday, the first day of sales. Last year, the seasonal lottery had reported a first-day distribution of 1.5 lakh tickets. The 2023 Thiruvonam bumper, priced at ₹500 a ticket, carries a first prize of ₹25 crore, the same as last year. The second prize carries ₹20 crore, which will be divided equally (₹1 crore each) among 20 winners. The third prize promises ₹50 lakh each to 20 winners.

Functions were held in the districts to open the lottery sales on Thursday.

In 2022, the Thiruvonam bumper had sold 66.55 lakh tickets in all.

