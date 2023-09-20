HamberMenu
Thiruvonam Bumper: ₹25-crore first prize of mega lottery in Kerala goes to ticket sold in Palakkad

Ticket was reportedly sold by Kozhikode-based Bava Agency, Palayam, at Walayar. Efforts were on to trace the winner

September 20, 2023 04:43 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
A representational image of old Kerala lottery tickets.

A representational image of old Kerala lottery tickets. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The keenly-awaited ₹25-crore first prize of the Thiruvonam Bumper lottery in Kerala has gone to ticket number TE 230662. The ticket was reportedly sold by Kozhikode-based Bava Agency, Palayam, at Walayar in Palakkad. At the time of filing this report, efforts were on to trace the winner.

The State Lotteries department, which operates the Thiruvonam Bumper, had printed 85 lakh tickets this year (2023). Of this, 75,76,096 tickets were sold, which is a record for the department.

The department had increased the prize money for this lottery from ₹12 crore to ₹25 crore last year. The ticket was priced at ₹500.

This year, the department had revamped the prize structure for making the lottery more attractive to buyers. The second prize carried ₹20 crore, to be divided equally (₹ 1 crore each) among 20 winners. The third prize promises ₹ 50 lakh each to 20 winners.

It was in 1967 that the Kerala government established a department for the conduct of paper lotteries. The very first lottery ticket cost ₹1 and carried a first prize of ₹50,000.

