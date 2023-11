November 25, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Thiruvegappura grama panchayat president M.T. Muhammadali resigned from the post on Saturday. A member of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Mr. Muhammadali tendered his resignation following a directive from the party leadership. The internal strife within the IUML in the panchayat led to his resignation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.