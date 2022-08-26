Thiruvathira, Pookklam contests for public in Sept.

Applications should be submitted before August 30

Special Correspondent Thiruvananthapuram
August 26, 2022 18:23 IST

The Tourism Department will organise Thiruvathira and Athapookkalam contests for the public as part of the Onam celebrations. Applications should be submitted before August 30 for the competitions to be held on September 6 and 7. Cash prizes will be presented to all participating teams.

The top three winners in the Thiruvathira contest, to be held on September 6, will get a cash prize of ₹25,000, ₹15,000, and ₹10,000, respectively. All teams will get ₹3,000 as consolation prize.

In the Athapookkalam contest, the first prize winner will get ₹20,000, and those who bag the second and third spots will get ₹15,000 and ₹10,000, respectively. The consolation prize will be ₹2,000.

Arts and cultural organisations, libraries, clubs, residents’ associations, schools, colleges, Kudumbashree units, and non-governmental recreation clubs can participate in the competitions. Register at the tourism office opposite the Museum. For details, call 8848077834, 9447654612.

