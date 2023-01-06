ADVERTISEMENT

Thiruvathira celebrations in Vadakkunnathan temple 

January 06, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Thrissur

Special prayers including Rudra Japam, led by Thanthri Puliyannur Sree Sankara Narayanan Namboodiri, started from early morning.

The Hindu Bureau

A girl lighting lamps at Sree Vadakkunnathan Temple in Thrissur on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

Hundreds of devotees thronged Sree Vadakkunnathan Temple in connection with Thiruvathira celebrations on Friday.

Thiruvathira Oottu (feast) was offered to 5,000 people at Annadana Mandapam. Chama rice, Rasa Kalan, steamed Muthira (Horse Gram), and Koova Payasam were the special dishes.

Niramala, Chuttuvilakku and Lakshadeepam were organised in the evening. Thiruvathira Kali was started by 4 p.m. at the Athira Mandapam. In all, 240 groups participated in the Athirolsavam this time, according to the temple sources.

CCTV camera, installed at ₹10 lakh was inaugurated on Thiruvathira day.

