Thiruvanchoor receives death threat

Anonymous letter posted from Kozhikode threatened to kill the former Home Minister and his family

Former Home Minister and Congress veteran Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan has complained to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that he faced a death threat.

Mr. Radhakrishnan had received an anonymous letter posted from Kozhikode. The writer threatened to kill Mr. Radhakrishnan and his family if he did not leave the State.

Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan and KPCC president K. Sudhakaran alleged that the CPI(M) men convicted for the murder of RMP leader T. P. Chandrasekharan at Onchiyam in Kannur in 2012 were behind the murder threat. Mr. Radhakrishnan was Home Minister at the time of the politically sensitive murder.

The leaders said the convicts ran a criminal enterprise out of the Kannur Central Prison with the connivance of the government and the CPI(M). They had access to mobile phones and organised hits, killings and ran gold smugglers and hawala agents from their cells.

A senior police official said law enforcement had upped Mr. Radhakrishnan’s protection. The police have assigned him an armed personal security officer and brought his house in Kottayam under their cover.