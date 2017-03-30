Thiruvanchoor joins issuewith VS over Munnar

Former Revenue Minister and Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan has joined issue with CPI(M) leader V.S. Achuthanandan on the Munnar issue claiming that the allegations raised by the CPI(M) leader regarding the lack of steps for reclaiming alienated land during the UDF administration were factually incorrect.

“During the UDF period (when Mr. Radhakrishnan was the Minister for Revenue) the wheels of the ‘legal bulldozer’ had moved mercilessly to take back encroached land in Munnar,” he told media persons at a press conference here on Thursday.

Alleging that the Munnar issue had become an internal problem of the CPI(M), he said every detail regarding the steps taken by the UDF on Munnar encroachments could be found in the concerned files, now with the LDF government.

According to him, the UDF had not only reclaimed 988 acres of encroachments but also had taken steps not to alienate the reclaimed land. “We could identify by sitting in our office if land were encroached in the area,” he said.

“This was why there had been no complaints of land encroachment at Munnar during the UDF period,” he said.

He said the fight against encroachments would be effective only if the LDF government showed the political will to continue the projects commenced during the UDF government for reclaiming the alienated land.

Reacting to a question, he said that during the UDF period, Devikulam MLA S. Rajendran had admitted to the fact that the land he was occupying belonged to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). “There had been complaints regarding the issue. However, he had claimed that he would get it assigned in his name and formalise the occupancy,” Mr Radhakrishnan said.

Since the land belonged to the KSEB and not the Revenue Department, it was up to the board to take necessary steps, he added.

Mr. Radhakrishnan said that during the Munnar reclamation efforts in the LDF period, the three ‘cats’ who were sent to oversee the operation had not signed a single official document to turn them official and legally binding. This had helped the encroachers to reclaim the land through legal procedures when the operation was over.

The former Minister hoped that the present Revenue Minister would not go back on his words regarding the actions of Devikulam Subcollector.