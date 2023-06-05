ADVERTISEMENT

Thiruvananthapuram zoo welcomes pair of lions from Tirupati

June 05, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Team from zoo returns from Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park along with a pair of emu and common langur too

The Hindu Bureau

Lions being transported to the city zoo. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

After a long wait, the city zoo on Monday welcomed two lions from Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park, Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

The star attractions were transported to the zoo from Tirupati by a team comprising zoo veterinarian Jacob Alexander, zoo superintendent Rajesh V., zoo supervisor Radhakrishnan Nair, and seven to eight keepers.

Along with the pair of lions, the city zoo also received a pair of emu and common langur each.

The zoo team that had left for Tirupati by road on May 29 took along hyenas and hog deer that were in excess numbers here to be given in exchange for the animals being brought back. Four hyenas and six hog deer were given to the Tirupati zoo.

A pair of hippos that were also approved by the Central Zoo Authority for exchange will be sent to Tirupati later as their enclosures there are yet to get ready. A team from Tirupati that will come to fetch the hippos will bring along white peafowl and grey jungle fowl meant for the zoo here.

The emus have been put on display. The other animals have been moved to their enclosures but would be in quarantine for at least a week before they will be displayed for zoo visitors.

Minister for Zoos J. Chinchurani had a couple of months ago announced that in all, 12 different birds and animals would reach the city zoo soon.

