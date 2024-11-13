ADVERTISEMENT

Thiruvananthapuram Zoo welcomes new species from Shivamogga

Updated - November 13, 2024 07:29 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Arrival of hyenas, jackals, marsh crocodiles, and palm civets raise species count to 94

The Hindu Bureau

A newly introduced hyena at the city zoo in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Thiruvananthapuram Zoo on Wednesday welcomed new arrivals from the Shivamogga Zoological Park in Karnataka as part of an animal exchange programme.

The city zoo received three hyenas, two jackals, two marsh crocodiles, and two palm civets. In exchange, it will give four rheas, six sun conures, two gharials, one hyena, and two Indian crested porcupines to the Shivamogga Zoological Park.

The zoo already has hyenas but is bringing in new ones and giving one away to increase the genetic purity of the species here.

The new arrivals were examined by zoo veterinary surgeon Nikesh Kiran and shifted to the quarantine centre adjacent to the zoo hospital. They will be moved to ordinary enclosures where visitors can view them by the end of the 21-day quarantine. The health of the animals was satisfactory, Dr. Nikesh said.

The zoo with 91 species of animals falls in the category of large zoos. With the latest arrivals, this number will rise to 94.

Zoo director Manjula Devi said talks were ongoing with other zoos too. Exchange proceedings with Vandalur zoo, Chennai, were nearly complete, and process is on to bring one lion, two wolves, two white peacocks, and six yellow anacondas. Steps were also under way to bring giraffe and zebra from abroad to transform the zoo into one that has more than 100 species.

