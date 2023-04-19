Thiruvananthapuram Zoo set to receive more animals this month

April 19, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Twelve different birds and animals will reach the city zoo this month, Minister for Zoos J. Chinchurani has said.

She was addressing presspersons after flagging off two battery-operated vehicles for the benefit of zoo visitors here on Wednesday.

The Minister said the animals will be brought from Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park, Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. These included a pair (one male and one female) each of lions, common langur, white peafowl, and emu and two pairs of grey jungle fowl.

In exchange, the city zoo will hand over animals that are excess here. These include two pairs of hyenas, a pair of hippos, three pairs of hog deer, and two pairs of swamp deer.

In June, two pairs of common langurs will also reach the city zoo from Tilyar Mini Zoo, Rohtak, Haryana, in exchange for a pair of hyenas.

The Minister said the Central Zoo Authority has given its approval for the animal exchange and this will expedite the process of transporting the animals.

Paperwork to bring animals, including zebras, from abroad was under way, she said.

TB deaths

The deaths of blackbucks and spotted deer owing to tuberculosis (TB) in the past year is a setback for the zoo, but steps have been taken on the directions of the State Institute for Animal Diseases (SIAD), Palode, to control the outbreak by segregating the affected animals and giving them medicines to boost immunity. Animal keepers too were tested, but no infection was detected among them, the Minister said.

Other preventive steps too have been taken. The frequency of deaths has come down, but these will continue, especially in rain or cold. Segregation of animals to control the disease spread is showing good results, she added.

However, the government is trying to bring new animals to the zoo. A three-member committee of former zoo directors set up to frame policy for zoo management has submitted its report. One of its recommendations is visiting foreign zoos to improve the zoos in the State, Ms. Chinchurani said.

The Minister said the launch of the two new battery-operated vehicles will take the total count of such vehicles in the zoo to five. “These will be quite helpful to the elderly and visitors who find it difficult to walk across the expanse of the zoo. Two such new vehicles will become available in June,” she said.

The two new battery-operated vehicles were purchased for ₹10.4 lakh. A visitor will have to pay ₹60 as fare for the vehicle.