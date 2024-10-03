ADVERTISEMENT

Thiruvananthapuram Zoo authorities capture elusive langur

Published - October 03, 2024 08:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The monkey, along with two others, had escaped from their open enclosure on September 29. Other two langurs were caught on October 1

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram Zoo authorities on Thursday captured the common langur that was at large for nearly four days.

The monkey, along with two others, had escaped from their open enclosure late September 29. While two of them were caught on October 1, the third one remained elusive and was perched atop a tree as it refused to budge from its position.

On Thursday, the zoo officials roped in the assistance of the Kerala State Electricity Board to utilise an aerial lift that eventually proved crucial in capturing the monkey.

All the four common langurs at the zoo have been shifted to a closed enclosure to prevent any further escape attempts, as the authorities mulled plans to enhance the precautionary measures at the enclosure.

