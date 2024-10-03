GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thiruvananthapuram Zoo authorities capture elusive langur

The monkey, along with two others, had escaped from their open enclosure on September 29. Other two langurs were caught on October 1

Published - October 03, 2024 08:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram Zoo authorities on Thursday captured the common langur that was at large for nearly four days.

The monkey, along with two others, had escaped from their open enclosure late September 29. While two of them were caught on October 1, the third one remained elusive and was perched atop a tree as it refused to budge from its position.

On Thursday, the zoo officials roped in the assistance of the Kerala State Electricity Board to utilise an aerial lift that eventually proved crucial in capturing the monkey.

All the four common langurs at the zoo have been shifted to a closed enclosure to prevent any further escape attempts, as the authorities mulled plans to enhance the precautionary measures at the enclosure.

Published - October 03, 2024 08:09 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.