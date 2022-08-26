Thiruvananthapuram youth arrested under POCSO Act

21-year-old held on charge of sexually harassing minor and impregnating her

Special Correspondent Thiruvananthapuram
August 26, 2022 00:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Varkala police have arrested a 21-year-old youth on the charge of sexually harassing a minor and impregnating her. The accused was identified as Ranjith S., aka Kannan, of Edava.

The police said Ranjith pretended to be in love with the Class 10 student and harassed her. Only when she was admitted to hospital with a stomach ache did the matter come to light. The hospital authorities then informed the police.

The police probe found that he was allegedly in love with the girl for the past two years. He harassed the girl a few months ago after deceiving her family.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The investigation was conducted by a team led by Varkala station house officer Sanoj S. under the supervision of Varkala Deputy Superintendent of Police P. Niyas on the directions of District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram Rural) D. Shilpa, a statement here on Thursday said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app