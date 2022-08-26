Thiruvananthapuram youth arrested under POCSO Act

21-year-old held on charge of sexually harassing minor and impregnating her

The Varkala police have arrested a 21-year-old youth on the charge of sexually harassing a minor and impregnating her. The accused was identified as Ranjith S., aka Kannan, of Edava.

The police said Ranjith pretended to be in love with the Class 10 student and harassed her. Only when she was admitted to hospital with a stomach ache did the matter come to light. The hospital authorities then informed the police.

The police probe found that he was allegedly in love with the girl for the past two years. He harassed the girl a few months ago after deceiving her family.

The investigation was conducted by a team led by Varkala station house officer Sanoj S. under the supervision of Varkala Deputy Superintendent of Police P. Niyas on the directions of District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram Rural) D. Shilpa, a statement here on Thursday said.