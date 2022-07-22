Thiruvananthapuram tops in CBSE Class 12 results

Region registers 98.83% pass, followed by Bengaluru with 98.16%

Region registers 98.83% pass, followed by Bengaluru with 98.16%

The Thiruvananthapuram region of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) continued its brilliant performance in the Class 12 examinations with a pass percentage of 98.83 to top all the regions.

The Thiruvananthapuram region, comprising Kerala and Lakshadweep, was ranked ahead of Bengaluru which had a pass percentage of 98.16 and Chennai that had 97.79%. The overall pass percentage was 92.71.

The results were declared by the CBSE on Friday morning. Last year, the pass percentage for the Thiruvananthapuram region was 99.89.

In the region, 38,202 students appeared for the examinations from 642 schools. Of them, 37,754 passed. Of the students who passed, 18,468 were boys (98.41%) and 19,286 were girls (99.23%).

In Kerala, 38,183 students appeared (18,762 boys and 19,421 girls). Of them, 37,735 passed (18,463 boys with a pass percentage of 98.41 and 19,272 girls with a pass percentage of 99.23).

In Lakshadweep

In Lakshadweep, 19 (five boys and 14 girls) students sat for the examinations. Of them, all passed, registering a pass percentage of 100, the highest in the country.

While Kendriya Vidyalayas had a pass percentage of 98.96 (97.04 nationally), Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas had a pass percentage of 99.59 (98.93 nationally).

As many as 337 differently abled students appeared for the examinations, of whom 334 passed, registering a pass percentage of 99.11. Of the differently abled students who passed, seven students had more than 95% marks, and 21 more than 90%. The national pass percentage for children with special needs was 93.11.

In the general category, of the 19,092 students who appeared for the examinations, 18,918 passed, registering a pass percentage of 99.09. As many as 1,297 Scheduled Caste students appeared, of whom 1,276 passed (98.38%). Of the 17,651 Scheduled Tribe students, 17,401 passed (98.58%), and in the OBC category, of the 162 students, 159 passed (98.15%).

Only 365 candidates have been placed in compartment in the region, the second lowest after Bengaluru where 254 students were in compartment category.

Term exams

For the first time in the history of the CBSE, it conducted two examinations for students. Term 1 examinations were held in November-December and Term 2 examinations from April onwards. For theory, 30% weightage was given to Term 1 and 70% to Term 2. Equal weightage was given to both terms for practicals.

No merit list has been declared by the CBSE to avoid unhealthy competition. However, merit subjects will be issued to 0-1% of the students who scored highest marks in subjects.