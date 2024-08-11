Thiruvananthapuram to host South zone workshop on PM GatiShakti

The South Zone district-level capacity building workshop of the PM Gati Shakti (PMGS) project for integrated infrastructure planning will be held here on August 13, covering various districts of five southern States.

Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve, district collectors and officials of State departments and Central ministries and departments will attend the workshop to be conducted by the Logistics Division, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, with the cooperation of the Government of Kerala.

This is the third in a series of region-specific workshops, focusing on ‘Area Development Approach’ in holistic and integrated planning of projects under the ambitious national programme.

Officials representing 14 districts from Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana will be attending the Southern Zone workshop.

The meet will showcase the best practices and use cases of PMGS by various ministries and departments such as Roads, Highways and Transport, Shipping and Waterways, Telecom, School Education and Tribal Affairs.

The workshop will deliberate on dovetailing the PMGS’s geo-spatial technology and Area Development Approach with NITI Aayog’s aspirational districts programme and facilitate collaboration and better planning. It also seeks to ensure effective implementation of existing schemes and programmes, leading to inclusive growth and sustainable development across the region, a press note issued here said.

The first two workshops were held in Bhopal (Central Zone) and Pune (Western Zone) respectively.

