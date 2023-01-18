ADVERTISEMENT

Thiruvananthapuram to host Indian Plastic Institute meet

January 18, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The national conference of the Indian Plastic Institute, a body of polymer professionals in the country, will begin here on Friday. Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve will inaugurate the conference, the first such meet in the State, at 9.30 a.m.

There are nearly 700 start-ups in the State in the medical technology sector. It is against this backdrop that the Indian Plastic Institute is organising the conference of medical equipment and plastic. The latest trends and opportunities in the sector will be discussed at the conference.  

