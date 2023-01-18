HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thiruvananthapuram to host Indian Plastic Institute meet

January 18, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The national conference of the Indian Plastic Institute, a body of polymer professionals in the country, will begin here on Friday. Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve will inaugurate the conference, the first such meet in the State, at 9.30 a.m.

There are nearly 700 start-ups in the State in the medical technology sector. It is against this backdrop that the Indian Plastic Institute is organising the conference of medical equipment and plastic. The latest trends and opportunities in the sector will be discussed at the conference.  

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.