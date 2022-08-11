Thiruvananthapuram to host global oncology conclave from Saturday

August 11, 2022 19:20 IST

Eminent oncologists and specialists in related disciplines from across the world will make presentations on the latest developments in cancer care and research at the two-day Dr. M. Krishnan Nair Memorial International Clinical Oncology Conference beginning here on Saturday.

The conference is jointly organised by the Department of Radiation Oncology of the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), Thiruvananthapuram, and the Department of Radiotherapy and Oncology of the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, on behalf of the Kerala State Chapter of the Association of Radiation Oncologists of India (AROI).

Principal Secretary, Health, Tinku Biswal will inaugurate the conference to be conducted in hybrid mode. A memoir authored by medical and non-medical persons who had shared an intense bond with renowned oncologist and founder director of RCC Dr. M. Krishnan Nair will be released at the function.

The conclave will provide a platform for academicians, researchers and students to share information about modern trends in cancer care by listening to globally renowned experts.

The conclave will have virtual presentations by experts from other countries, including the U.S., Canada and the UK.