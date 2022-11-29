Thiruvananthapuram to host Bhagawatha Maha Sathram from Dec. 13

November 29, 2022 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Guruvayur Sreemad Bhagawatha Sathra Samithi is organising Srimad Bhagawatha Maha Sathram here from December 13 to 23. The event includes recital of the Srimad Bhagawatham with interpretation, lectures by eminent pundits, pujas, homams and cultural programmes.

Samithi chairman R. Ramachandran Nair said more than 100 Hindu religious scholars from Kerala and other States will participate in the Mahasathram. The organisers have made arrangements to host more than 10,000 visitors who are expected to turn up at the Sri Vaikuntam hall at East Fort, the venue of the event.

