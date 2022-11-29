  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup, Ecuador vs Senegal LIVE: Valencia starts, 0-0

Thiruvananthapuram to host Bhagawatha Maha Sathram from Dec. 13

November 29, 2022 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Guruvayur Sreemad Bhagawatha Sathra Samithi is organising Srimad Bhagawatha Maha Sathram here from December 13 to 23. The event includes recital of the Srimad Bhagawatham with interpretation, lectures by eminent pundits, pujas, homams and cultural programmes.

Samithi chairman R. Ramachandran Nair said more than 100 Hindu religious scholars from Kerala and other States will participate in the Mahasathram. The organisers have made arrangements to host more than 10,000 visitors who are expected to turn up at the Sri Vaikuntam hall at East Fort, the venue of the event.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.