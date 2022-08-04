Thiruvananthapuram suffers crop loss of ₹4.56 crore

August 04, 2022 20:55 IST

Crops on 146.9 ha damaged, two houses destroyed

The capital district suffered an estimated crop loss of ₹4.56 crore in the incessant rain that lashed the district in the past few days.

Extensive loss has been reported on 146.9 hectares of agricultural land in Thiruvananthapuram district with 1,803 farmers bearing the brunt of the inclement weather, according to preliminary estimates by the Agriculture department from July 31 to August 4.

Plantain cultivation across 78.69 ha suffered damage, while vegetable cultivation across 42.4 ha were lost in the rainfall. Farmers engaged in tapioca (12 ha) and paddy farming (3 ha) also reported losses.

Property loss

Two houses were destroyed in Nedumangad taluk in the heavy rainfall and gusty winds that lashed the area between August 1 and 3. Twenty-two houses were damaged during the period. These include 11 houses in Nedumangad, three houses each in Kattakada and Varkala, two houses each in Neyyattinkara and Chirayinkeezhu, and a house in the Thiruvananthapuram taluk.