Thiruvananthapuram South leads on Day of District School Arts Festival

December 06, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Dance competitions were the highlight of Day 2 at the District School Arts Festival that is under way at Attingal.

Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, folk dance, Nangiarkoothu, Chakyarkoothu, Ottanthullal, and Oppana were some of the more glamorous events of the day.

Dance events also attract crowds because of the close contests, and it was no different here. But with increased enthusiasm and competitiveness come arguments and allegations about the conduct of the events. Disagreements about results and problems with sound system led to loud protests in Mohiniyattam on Tuesday night, and Bharatanatyam and drama in upper primary category on Wednesday. Contestants, their families and teachers all waded in. Finally, the police had to be called in to cool tempers.

While a parent alleging problems with the result in the Chenda competition had to be removed by the police, in the Carnatic music event, parents gave a complaint to the Deputy Director of Education alleging discrepancy in results.

Like always, events have been delayed by hours this time too. Organisers claim the delay is caused by failure of contestants to report on time. At the same time, parents say children taking part in more than one event cannot report for them simultaneously. With events delayed, the contestants, often in full costume and make-up, end up waiting for hours without any food and, at times, drink, on the verge of collapse.

The folk dance (UP) event that was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at Government Boys Higher Secondary School, the main festival venue, was delayed, resulting in the other events at the venue to be delayed too.

At the end of Day 2, Thiruvananthapuram South was leading the points tally with 429 points. Carmel Higher Secondary School, Vazhuthacaud, led among schools with 113 points.

