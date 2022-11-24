Thiruvananthapuram South leads on Day 2 of arts festival

Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Kuchippudi competition in progress at the District Schools Youth Festival, in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

The second day of the District School Arts Festival got off to a rhythmic start with the Bharatanatyam events here on Wednesday.

The upper primary, high school, and higher secondary Bharatanatyam events that were held in main venues at Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, Cotton Hill, witnessed an enthusiastic contest between the students.

Kerala Nadanam competition in progress at the District Schools Youth Festival, in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

The Kerala Nadanam event too attracted attention owing to the quality of judging. The judge in the high school Kerala Nadanam high school category drew praise from the contestants and the audience for explaining in detail the pros and cons of each contestant, before declaring the winners.

Competitions in folk dance, Arabanamuttu, Duffmuttu, drama, Kuchipudi, tabla, mridangam, triple jazz, Kerala Nadanam, light music, patriotic song, group song, folk song, Mappilapattu, classical music, Kathakali music, violin, veena, flute, nadaswaram, and clarinet were also held. The audience too was more than what was present on day One on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Thiruvananthapuram South sub-district was leading with 384 points, followed by Thiruvananthapuram North with 372 points. Kilimanoor that was leading on Tuesday was pushed to third spot with 351 points. Nedumangad and Attingal were next with 285 and 283 points, respectively.

Among schools, Carmel English Medium Girls Higher Secondary, Vazhuthacaud, was in the lead with 138 points. KTCT EM HSS, Kilimanoor, was next with 97 points.

A Sanskrit drama in progress at the District Schools Youth Festival, in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

On Thursday, competitions in folk dance, Mohiniyattam, group dance, Poorakali, Vattapattu, Kolkali, elocution, recitation, Ottanthullal, Oppana, Kuchipudi, Margamkali, recitation, and so on will be held.

