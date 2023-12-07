Thiruvananthapuram South is leading at District School Arts Festival

December 07, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram South sub-district continued to top the points tally on Day 3 of the District School Arts Festival at Attingal on Thursday.

The South sub-district with 677 points enjoyed a hefty lead over the other sub-districts. Kilimanoor and Thiruvananthapuram North continued to battle for the second position. Kilimanoor, which had bumped the North sub-district to third position on Day 2, hung on to a slender lead with 590 points. The North sub-district was just behind with 581 points.

Day 3 of the festival provided excitement not only on stage but off-stage too. Allegations about discrepancies in results and graft allegations continued to dog various events.

The day began with a dispute over venues. Swapping of Kerala Nadanam and Kolkali venues without any notice was the first. This was followed by a dispute over the results of the HSS mime event at Government Girls HSS. Another dispute over results of the Parichamuttu event at Government Boys HSS ended in a skirmish. When students and teachers arguing over the results tried to approach the judges, the police and the organisers tried to block them. However, the protesters refused to back down. Mediapersons who reached the spot to report also had to face their heat. They also gave a complaint to the Deputy Director of Education.

Some schools also complained against an alleged bid by a Parichamuttu trainer to influence the judges by pointing out a contestant to them. The contestant was part of the team that was ranked first, they alleged.

A change in the venue for Vanchipattu also led to angry outbursts. Contestants and those accompanying them protested that the new venue was not suitable for the contest.

There were tense scenes at the Duffmuttu and Arabanamuttu events after graft charges were levelled against the judges. Attingal municipal chairperson S. Kumari who reached the spot to cool tempers was blocked by the protesters. Finally, the police had to step in to disperse them.

Among schools

At the end of the day, Carmel Higher Secondary School, Vazhuthcaud, was the leader among schools in the district with 203 points. KTCT EM HSS, Kaduvayil, Kilimanoor, that was in the lead on Day 1 was in second position with 189 points, and St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Pattom, in third spot with 171 points. As many as 160 events have been completed.