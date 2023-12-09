Thiruvananthapuram South emerge champions at district school arts festival

December 09, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Thiruvananthapuram South sub-district emerged champions at the District School Arts Festival that concluded at Attingal on Friday.

After four days and night of festive spirit that enlivened Attingal, the South sub-district was way ahead of the pack and comfortably bagged the championship with 840 points. Kilimanoor maintained its grip on second position with 762 points, and Thiruvananthapuram North rounded up in the top three with 714 points.

The tight contest among schools ended with Carmel Girls Higher Secondary School, Vazhuthacaud, emerging the topper with 241 points. KTCT English Medium Higher Secondary School, Kaduvayil, Kilimanoor, grabbed the second spot with 228 points, and St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Pattom, was third with 193 points.

Singer Bhavana Radhakrishnan who inaugurated the valedictory function said arts were not a competition. Instead, one should dedicate their life to the arts. The singer also rendered the song ‘Pularkala sundara swapnathil...’ while M.S. Saijarani, English teacher at Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Attingal, rendered Ms. Radhakrishnan’s song from Kaliyattam ‘Ennodenthinee pinakkam...’

O.S. Ambika, MLA, gave away the prizes to the winners. Attingal municipal chairperson S. Kumari presided.

The arts festival saw its share of disputes, protests, corruption allegations, and those pertaining to lapses by organisers. The police had to step in often to cool tempers. There were wide smiles and joy, as also tears and heartbreak. But all of it made the arts festival at Attingal a memorable one.

