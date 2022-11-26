Thiruvananthapuram South emerge champions at District School Arts Festival

November 26, 2022 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram South sub-district emerged champions as the curtain came down on the five-day District School Arts Festival here on Saturday.

The sub-district clinched the championship securing 837 points. Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty gave away the trophy to the winners at the valedictory of the festival, held at Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, Cotton Hill.

While the South sub-district held steadfast to its lead of the past four days, Thiruvananthapuram North had to be content with second position, bagging 786 points. Kilimanoor was only two points behind, at 784. Attingal sub-district had 703 points and Nedumangad 670.

Thiruvananthapuram South grabbed the first spot in high school, higher secondary, and HS Sanskrit categories, with 308, 385, and 93 points.

Carmel EM Girls HSS, Vazhuthacaud, was first in the school category, bagging 276 points. KTCT EM HSS, Kaduvayil, was in second position with 209 points. Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, Cotton Hill, emerged third with 182 points, followed by St. Mary’s HSS, Pattom, with 178 points. New HSS, Nellimoodu, was in fifth position with 166 points.

Festial manual to be revised

In his inaugural address, Mr. Sivankutty said the festival manual would be revised. The goal was a festival without appeals or court interventions.

When the manual was revised, the cash award for winners too would be revised. Making arrangements for further education of children from financially backward families who showed exceptional talent was also under government consideration.

Arts festivals were disrupted by some unhealthy trends. Competition should always be among students. Teachers and parents should neither intervene, nor should they think only in the interests of their child alone.

No interventions should be made to defeat one student and make another victorious. Competitions should be healthy, the Minister said.

He also urged students not to lose sight of the annual examinations in March. M. Vincent, MLA, said winners should be given individual trophies and grace marks.

Actor Avantika Mohan gave away the prizes. Ward councillor Rakhi Ravikumar, Deputy Director of Education Krishnakumar C.C., District Education Officer Suresh Babu, and programme committee convener Sijo Sathyan were present.